Glenville house explosion hospitalizes 2

Schenectady County
Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Glenville residents were hospitalized on Sunday after their house on Sacandaga Road blew up. That’s according to Glenville Police Chief Steven Janik, who said that the extent of injuries to the man and woman who live there are unknown at this time.

Authorities say the explosion took place shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, and the cause of the explosion appears to be human error. Investigators say a propane tank was hooked up to a gas dryer. When the homeowner started the dryer, it ignited, causing the large explosion.

The house is now condemned due to extensive structural damage.

