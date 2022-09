Pilates balls are a versatile tool for getting the most out of your workout with added stability and weight.

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 15 years, Glenville Health and Fitness will be closing its doors, they’ve announced via Facebook. As a result, the owners will be selling all the equipment they have.

Televisions, lockers, mirrors, weights, and other workout machines will be up for sale. The owners are looking to get all the equipment out by the end of the fall season. Anyone interested in purchasing equipment can email time2sell59@gmail.com to be added to their notification list.