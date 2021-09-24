Glenville announcing public safety agreement with police, schools

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Glenville and its two school districts are adding new school resource officers. One new resource officers in each district will be paid for in a cost sharing agreement.

At a 1 p.m. press conference, Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle said the Burnt Hills Ballston Lake and Scotia-Glenville School Districts entered into the “major” and “historic” public safety agreement. It was part of their police reform efforts as an attempt to connect the police with the youth in the town.

Koetlze was joined by Glenville Police Chief Stephan Janik and school officials. The goal is reportedly to improve school safety and strengthen the relationship between the police and the community.

Koetzle said in the announcement for the press conference: