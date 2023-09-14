GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glenridge Road bridge has been struck again. According to the Glenville Police Department, a 2018 Kenworth delivery truck hit the bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, Daiquane Sivels, 30, of Schenectady, told police that he did not see the flashing lights from the warning system. He also claims he did not know the height of the vehicle and that he was following his GPS.

Sivels was charged with operating with a suspended license, failure to obey a traffic control device, and Glenville Town Code for disobeying an overheight warning. No injuries were reported.

The Glenridge Road bridge has been a concern for the local community. Last year, turnarounds and flashing beacon warning lights were installed to help prevent bridge strikes from occurring. In recent weeks, a new warning system was installed, including infrared sensors and electronic message boards that will light up to warn drivers of the bridge.