GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glenridge Road bridge was struck Monday morning, resulting in another car being hit by debris around 7:48. Police say a 2017 International was driving eastbound on Glenridge Road when it struck the bridge.

Police say the top of the box was ripped off and debris hit a 2019 Jeep that was headed westbound. The car sustained a broken windshield and the driver was not injured.

When Glenville Police arrived at the scene, an officer parked his marked police car with all of its emergency lights on. As the officer exited the car, he was struck from behind by a 2022 Ford Maverick.

Glenville PD says the officer sustained a shoulder injury and was taken by a private car to Ellis Urgent Care where he is currently being evaluated. Police say there are no charges at this time for the Maverick Driver.

The Glenridge Road was closed for two hours but has since re-opened. The driver of the 2017 International is charged with exceeded clearance and fail to obey overhead clearance.