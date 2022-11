A girl is recovering after being hit by a car in the area of Union and Maryland in the city of Schenectady on Monday, October 31, 2022. (NEWS10)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A young girl was hit by a car in the city of Schenectady on Monday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the girl was struck on the corner of Union and Maryland as she was trying to cross the road. She was seen walking around after the accident but was still taken to the hospital.

The driver has been cooperative with the investigation. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were an issue in the accident.