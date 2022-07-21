NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Broken Inn continues its quirky vibe by offering customers the opportunity to swap unused gift cards and certificates from a business that has ceased to exist for 25% of the value. Check your junk drawers and old purses for a one and only chance to turn nothing into something on Thursday, July 21 from 8 to 10 p.m.

So if you have a Blockbuster gift card for $40, you can trade it for a Broken Inn Gift Certificate for $10. If you have a $100 gift certificate from Toys R’ Us, the Broken Inn will take it off your hands, worth $25 in a gift certificate purchase.

Broken Inn Gift Certificate swaps will be limited to one per person. Ask Megan at the bar to turn in your unused gift cards and certificates. The Broken Inn is located at 2209 Nott Street in Niskayuna.