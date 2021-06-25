Gene Simmons joins Schenectady students for a lesson in Rock and Roll

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students at Schalmont High School getting the opportunity of a lifetime to chat one-on-one with a famous musician. The conversation taking place as part of Choir Director Bob Renzi’s History of Rock class.

The virtual meeting came together with the help of Gabe Unser, a senior, who looked up the musician on his website.

While the class was told Mr. Simmons could only spend 30 minutes with them he ended up speaking for much longer.

“A lot of people think because he’s a rock and roll musician he’s involved in drugs and alcohol, he doesn’t drink and he doesn’t do drugs. It was a great message to send to kids. He also told them don’t hang around with people who are going to drag you down and steal your dreams from you,” said Renzi.

In their conversation sharing stories, advice and taking the time to answer questions.

When a student asked if they could possibly get autographs, or at least for their teacher as a retirement gift, Mr. Simmons quickly agreed to send each person an autograph.

He ended the meeting by telling students they could do anything if they put in the time and encouraged them not to be afraid of failure.

“If Gabe hadn’t reached out to me, we wouldn’t have met. He touched my heart because I used to be a teacher,” said Mr. Simmons.

