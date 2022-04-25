SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gateway Mobility Hub has broke ground in downtown Schenectady. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) made the announcement on Monday.

Schumer said this first-of-its-kind transit center will transform the Capital Region’s transportation services by increasing access to ten transit routes, creating an area for car, bike, and scooter share programs, and supporting the upcoming expansion of CDTA service into Montgomery County.

Schumer said the Gateway Mobility Hub will also expand the Gateway Plaza Park and improve the pedestrian environment along State Street and Church Street. The hub will feature three bus bays, heated sidewalks, designated charging spaces for four electric vehicles, and two spots for car rental locations.

The hub will also feature a bicycle and scooter rack to increase alternative transportation options for city residents. The new center will also include intercity service provided by Greyhound and ADK Trailways.

The project is estimated to cost $5 million. About $296 million has been secured for CDTA in COVID-19 relief and new investment funding. Funding will be used to cover 80% of the project costs, said Schumer.

Gateway Mobility Hub announcement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, CDTA CEO Carm Basile, Mayor Gary McCarthy and Schenectady County Legislature Majority Leader Gary Hughes (Schumer’s Office)

“This is a win-win for Schenectady,” said Mayor Gary McCarthy. “Not only are we redeveloping another key parcel here on State Street, but this mobility hub, the first of its kind in the region, will help people access and enjoy downtown Schenectady with first-rate bus service and carshare service and through popular micro-mobility modes like bike-share and scooter-share as well.”