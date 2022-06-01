SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fuccillo Automotive Group has sold two of its dealerships in Schenectady. Matthews Auto Group in Vestal, NY, now owns those locations.

The new Matthews Kia of Schenectady and Matthews Hyundai of Schenectady are located at 3900 and 4101 State Street in Schenectady. Matthews now owns 15 dealerships offering 15 different car brands.

Matthews has other dealerships in Vestal, Norwich, Syracuse, and Rochester, as well as two in Pennsylvania. The Syracuse and Rochester locations were also purchased from Fuccillo.

“We are so excited to partner with these teams to serve the thousands of customers they’ve created over the years, while introducing new initiatives such as our Matthews Rewards Plus rewards program, to help us continue to build on their prior success and grow for many years to come,” said President Rob Matthews.

Matthews said about 100 Fuccillo employees will be joining the Matthews team. Additional employees may be hired as needed.

This comes after Billy Fuccillo, the auto dealership owner whose television commercials and “huge” catchphrase made him a household name, died after a long illness in June 2021. According to the Fuccillo Automotive Group website, Fuccillo still owns dealerships in Grand Island and Watertown.