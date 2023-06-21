SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Frog Alley Brewing will host its first-ever “Brew-B-Q” event this weekend, offering a masters BBQ competition, live music, drinks, and more. All ages are welcome, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Schenectady ARC. Saturday’s event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m., and starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, ending at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, admission will be $10 for all ages and will offer People’s Choice Chicken Wings from participating teams. On Sunday, admission will be $5 for all ages, and will offer axe throwing featuring Generation Axe. A live viewing of a KCBS Sanctioned Masters BBQ Competition will be held Sunday as well.

Barbeque food from Frog Alley, Annbel’s Pizza Co., and Wagon Train BBQ will be offered on both days. Local bands and musicians The Schmooze, Playin’ with Fire, Southbound Renegade, DJ Mikey C, Fritz’s Polka Bank, and the Donna Tritco Band will perform live.

Frog Alley Brewing is located at 108 State Street in Schenectady.