SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Frog Alley Brewing has announced its “Frogtober Fest 2022” schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Jimmie Allen will be headlining with Alana Springsteen to follow. Allen is best known for winning the Country Music Association’s (CMA) award for New Artist of the Year in 2021, and also appeared on American Idol. Skeeter Creek, Tom Nitti Project, Landon Wall, Vinny Michaels, and David J Country will also make appearances at the event as well.

Frog Alley Brewing was named for Schenectady’s first baseball team, the “Schenectady Frog Alley’s.” Frogtober Fest 2022 promises to offer a full day of music from local talent and will be performed on the acoustic stage, with the Vinny Michaels Band playing in the taproom late.