GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glenville Police Department responded to a bridge strike at Maple Avenue on Thursday morning. Police located a 2019 Freightliner with the entire roof torn off.

The driver, Kawon Jones, 31, of Hephzibah, Georgia, told police he was attempting to travel to Vermont and was following his GPS. Police conducted a full DOT inspection and issued 9 tickets for violations.

Jones was cited for failure to obey a traffic device and the Glenville Town Code violation for disobeying an overweight warning. No injuries were reported.