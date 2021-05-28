Freedom Park announces 2021 summer concert series

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Freedom Park Summer Concert Series returns live June 23 and will run every Wednesday and Saturday through August 28. The first performance of the summer will be at 7 p.m. with Hot Club of Saratoga.
With the help of the Village of Scotia Parks Department, line paint will be used to section off 10-feet areas, each separated by 10 feet. This will give people enough room to enjoy the shows and even dance if they want to inside their area.
Freedom Park Foundation volunteers will be counting people as they enter to ensure they are not going over the 500 max limit. Face coverings must be worn when people are not in their designated area, and once maximum capacity has been reached, they will still be able to enjoy the show in Collins Park, socially distanced.
For people who don’t feel comfortable coming to the park, performances will be streamed on Facebook Live.
In an attempt to try to offset some of the lost sponsorship funding, the Freedom Park Foundation will also be selling Limited Edition 2021 Series T-shirts for $20 on their website.
2021 Freedom Park Summer Concert Series
Wed 6/23 Hot Club of Saratoga
Sat 6/26 Betsy & the ByeGons
Wed 6/30 Capital District Youth Pipe Band
Wed 7/7 Big Fez & the Surfmatics
Sat 7/10 Carmen & Life’s Guilty Pleasures
Wed 7/14 Donnie P & Celebration Family
Sat 7/17 Watch Reggie Run
Wed 7/21 Lustre Kings
Sat 7/24 Heard
Wed 7/28 Brian Patneaude Quintet
Sat 7/31 Ratboy Jr.
Wed 8/4 Annie & the Hedonists
Sat 8/7 Mia Scirocco Trio
Wed 8/11 The Rhythm Pilots
Sat 8/14 Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company
Wed 8/18 The Legendary Characters
Sat 8/21 Rusticator
Wed 8/25 SIRSY
Sat 8/28 The Rogues