Freedom Park announces 2021 summer concert series

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Freedom Park Summer Concert Series returns live June 23 and will run every Wednesday and Saturday through August 28. The first performance of the summer will be at 7 p.m. with Hot Club of Saratoga.

With the help of the Village of Scotia Parks Department, line paint will be used to section off 10-feet areas, each separated by 10 feet. This will give people enough room to enjoy the shows and even dance if they want to inside their area.

Freedom Park Foundation volunteers will be counting people as they enter to ensure they are not going over the 500 max limit. Face coverings must be worn when people are not in their designated area, and once maximum capacity has been reached, they will still be able to enjoy the show in Collins Park, socially distanced.

For people who don’t feel comfortable coming to the park, performances will be streamed on Facebook Live.

In an attempt to try to offset some of the lost sponsorship funding, the Freedom Park Foundation will also be selling Limited Edition 2021 Series T-shirts for $20 on their website.

2021 Freedom Park Summer Concert Series

Wed 6/23 Hot Club of Saratoga

Sat 6/26 Betsy & the ByeGons

Wed 6/30 Capital District Youth Pipe Band

Wed 7/7 Big Fez & the Surfmatics

Sat 7/10 Carmen & Life’s Guilty Pleasures

Wed 7/14 Donnie P & Celebration Family

Sat 7/17 Watch Reggie Run

Wed 7/21 Lustre Kings

Sat 7/24 Heard

Wed 7/28 Brian Patneaude Quintet

Sat 7/31 Ratboy Jr.

Wed 8/4 Annie & the Hedonists

Sat 8/7 Mia Scirocco Trio

Wed 8/11 The Rhythm Pilots

Sat 8/14 Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company

Wed 8/18 The Legendary Characters

Sat 8/21 Rusticator

Wed 8/25 SIRSY

Sat 8/28 The Rogues