SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursdays in April, ‘Feed Albany’ volunteers along with the Schenectady Police Department will hand out meals to anyone in need. Free microwaveable meals prepared by SUNY Schenectady culinary students and faculty will be available for pick-up, curbside at Stewart’s on Van Vranken Avenue from 12- 1 p.m.

The City of Schenectady has partnered with “Feed Albany’ a non-profit charity organization that connects at-risk and in-need individuals experiencing food insecurity. The organization connects individuals in Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties to critical food resources by distributing prepared meals and groceries.

For additional information on getting access to food resources available to you, please contact Feed Albany at (518) 818-0058, or visit their webpage.