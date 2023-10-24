SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Participants in this class might not want to beat the house. River’s Casino and Resort in Schenectady will host a dealer academy, where participants can learn to become a table games dealer, starting Monday, November 6. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up online.

The class, which is typically a $5,000 value, will be offered for free. All are welcome to join regardless of knowledge of table games. All participants will learn a variety of table games, starting with blackjack. Once participants pass their final audition and obtain their NYS gaming license, they will be offered a part-time or full-time position as a table games dealer at Rivers Casino.

Rivers Casino offers table games dealers hourly wages and tips in excess of $25 an hour along with a generous benefits package including paid time off, medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, tuition reimbursement, and more.