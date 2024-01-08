SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em. River’s Casino and Resort in Schenectady will host a dealer academy, where participants can learn to become a table games dealer, starting Monday, January 8. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up online.

The dealer’s academy will be at 220 Harborside Drive, suite 201, in the casino’s training center. The classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for six weeks. Applicants must be 21 years old or older.

The class, usually a $5,000 value, will be offered for free. All are welcome to join regardless of table game knowledge. Participants will learn a variety of table games, starting with blackjack.

Once participants pass their final audition and obtain their NYS gaming license, they will be offered a part-time or full-time position as a table games dealer at Rivers Casino. Rivers Casino offers table games dealers hourly wages and tips over $25 an hour along with a generous benefits package including paid time off, medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, tuition reimbursement, and more.