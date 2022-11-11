SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Russell Speeder’s Car Wash is honoring veterans and military personnel this Veteran’s Day. Free car washes will be available in Connecticut and New York locations.

The free Veterans Day car wash is available to active, non-active and retired military personnel. Veterans and military members just need to show their military ID at one of these participating Russell Speeder’s Car Wash locations:

New York

527 N. Bedford Road, Bedford, N.Y.

211 S. Columbus Ave, Mount Vernon, N.Y.

1212 State Street, Schenectady, N.Y.

Connecticut