SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Russell Speeder’s Car Wash is honoring veterans and military personnel this Veteran’s Day. Free car washes will be available in Connecticut and New York locations.
The free Veterans Day car wash is available to active, non-active and retired military personnel. Veterans and military members just need to show their military ID at one of these participating Russell Speeder’s Car Wash locations:
New York
- 527 N. Bedford Road, Bedford, N.Y.
- 211 S. Columbus Ave, Mount Vernon, N.Y.
- 1212 State Street, Schenectady, N.Y.
Connecticut
- 265 West Main St, Avon, Conn.
- 2 Dallas Ave, Bristol, Conn.
- 620 Villa Ave, Fairfield, Conn.
- 44 Hale Road, Manchester, Conn.
- 263 Cherry Street, Milford, Conn.
- 297 Main Ave, Norwalk, Conn.
- 811 River Road, Shelton, Conn.
- 312 Queen Street, Southington, Conn.
- 311 West Main Street, Stamford, Conn.