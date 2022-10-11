SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy announced Tuesday that construction has been completed on the Francis Avenue Bridge. The bridge, also known as the Cotton Hollow Bridge, connects the Mont Pleasant and Hamilton Hills neighborhoods over I-890 and has been closed since March.

“We are proud to announce the completion of this major infrastructure improvement project in

the City of Schenectady,” Mayor McCarthy said. “These essential upgrades to a vital link

connecting the Mont Pleasant and Hamilton Hill neighborhoods also complements the recent

pedestrian improvements at the Forest Road and Francis Avenue intersection. I would like to

congratulate and thank the City Engineering Department and our project consultants on the

successful completion of this infrastructure project in our community.”

Schenectady was awarded a $3.2M grant through the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) BridgeNY program. Construction on the bridge included the replacement of the concrete bridge deck, new sidewalks, and improved lighting. The project was completed by Tioga Construction.