SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Francis Avenue Bridge in Schenectady will be closed to all traffic on Wednesday, March 23 until around August 1. The bridge runs over I-890 and will be closed between Strong Street and Bridge Street.

“The City of Schenectady was awarded $3.2 million dollars through the New York State Department of Transportation for the replacement of the concrete bridge deck, sidewalks, and lighting,” said Signal Superintendent John Coluccio.

Coluccio said the contract was awarded to Tioga Construction Co. of Herkimer. The construction beginning Wednesday requires the bridge, also called the Cotton Hollow Factory Bridge, to be closed for an extended period of time.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to the Craig Street Bridge. Signs will be in place to show the recommended route. Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destinations.