SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people were helped by volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross after a fire early Tuesday on Glen Avenue. Firefighters say two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

The Scotia Fire Department says upon arrival, they saw smoke showing on the right side of the home. Crews made entry and found heavy smoke on two floors of the house.

A family pig was safely secured in a neighbor’s yard. Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen and appears accidental. The residents were displaced due to damage by smoke and fire.

The Red Cross offered financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to three adults and a 16-year-old. Health services, emotional support, and comfort kits were also provided.