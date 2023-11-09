NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four individuals were arrested following a commercial retail theft deterrence detail at Mohawk Commons on Wednesday. The deterrence detail was executed by members of the Niskayuna Police Department and the Schenectady County Street Crimes Task Force.

The four individuals arrested are:

Alexander Messina, 31, of Schenectady – charged with petit larceny

Robert Wilson, 77, of Schenectady – charged with petit larceny

Mark Nolan-Schou, 37 – charged with petit larceny, criminal impersonation in the second degree, and forgery in the second degree

Fountaine Lewis, 37, of Schenectady – charged with petit larceny

Police say Nolan-Schou does not have a listed address.