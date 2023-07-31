SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A jury in Schenectady County found an Albany man guilty of raping a teenager.

The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Nikos Assimakopoulos, 25, was convicted of one count of Rape in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Sex Act in the Third Degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was acquitted on three other charges.

Prosecutors said he met the victim online and had inappropriate sexual contact with her repeatedly. At the time, she was 16 years old while he was 21. The crimes took place in December 2019 in the town of Niskayuna.

The investigation began in March 2021 when the victim told police about her interactions with Assimakopoulos after he began working as a student teacher at Catholic Central High School in Troy.

Assimakopoulos faces up to eight years in prison and 10 years on parole when he’s sentenced in September. He must also register as a sex offender for at least 20 years.