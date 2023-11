SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lieutenant with the Schenectady Police Department is now headed to Ithaca for a promotion. Lt. Tom Kelly spent 23 years with Schenectady police.

He is now headed to Ithaca to be the police department’s new chief. A walkout ceremony was held for him in Schenectady on Monday.

Kelly’s appointment as chief is expected to be confirmed in December.