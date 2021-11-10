Former GE employee sentenced for conspiring to steal trade secrets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former General Electric (GE) employee has been sentenced for conspiring to steal trade secrets from GE. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Jean Patrice Delia, 46, of Montreal, Canada, was sentenced to two years in prison.

As part of his guilty plea, Delia admitted that he conspired with his business partner and co-defendant, Miguel Sernas, to compete against GE using trade secrets Delia stole while employed by GE in Schenectady.

Delia said that he and Sernas used stolen trade secrets, marketing data, pricing information, and other confidential documents to compete against GE. Their company was called ThermoGen Power Services.

Delia was employed by GE as an engineer from 2001 through 2012 and admitted to conspiring with Sernas from 2008 through 2019.

The DOJ ordered Delia to pay $1.4 million in restitution. Delia was also ordered to jail, as the judge denied his request for a date on which to self-report to prison.

Sernas, a citizen and resident of Mexico, was sentenced on December 10, 2019 to about one year in jail and ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution.