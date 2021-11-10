Former GE employee sentenced for conspiring to steal trade secrets

Schenectady County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
general electric schenectady_449840

General Electric in Schenectady

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former General Electric (GE) employee has been sentenced for conspiring to steal trade secrets from GE. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Jean Patrice Delia, 46, of Montreal, Canada, was sentenced to two years in prison.

As part of his guilty plea, Delia admitted that he conspired with his business partner and co-defendant, Miguel Sernas, to compete against GE using trade secrets Delia stole while employed by GE in Schenectady.

Delia said that he and Sernas used stolen trade secrets, marketing data, pricing information, and other confidential documents to compete against GE. Their company was called ThermoGen Power Services.

Delia was employed by GE as an engineer from 2001 through 2012 and admitted to conspiring with Sernas from 2008 through 2019. 

The DOJ ordered Delia to pay $1.4 million in restitution. Delia was also ordered to jail, as the judge denied his request for a date on which to self-report to prison.

Sernas, a citizen and resident of Mexico, was sentenced on December 10, 2019 to about one year in jail and ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19