Forever a Spartan baseball game honors player who died in 2018 crash

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local high school baseball team held a charity event Saturday night in honor of a student who died in a tragic car accident in 2018.

The Blue Hills/Ballston Lake varsity and junior varsity baseball teams squared off to raise money for the Deacon Martucci Dreams Foundation. The foundation is a scholarship fund named in memory of 16-year-old Martucci.

NEWS10 spoke to his mother, Sharon, earlier this month. She explained what the foundation means for her and her family:

“When we created the foundation, we call it the dream foundation because he didn’t get the opportunity to achieve all of the dreams that he had.”

This is the second Forever a Spartan event, with the first being held in 2019. That year, the foundation raised over $22,000, and used it to buy a new scoreboard at the school’s baseball field. It was dedicated to Martucci in a ceremony on June 2.