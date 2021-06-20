Forever a Spartan baseball game honors player who died in 2018 crash

Schenectady County
Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local high school baseball team held a charity event Saturday night in honor of a student who died in a tragic car accident in 2018.

The Blue Hills/Ballston Lake varsity and junior varsity baseball teams squared off to raise money for the Deacon Martucci Dreams Foundation. The foundation is a scholarship fund named in memory of 16-year-old Martucci.

NEWS10 spoke to his mother, Sharon, earlier this month. She explained what the foundation means for her and her family:

“When we created the foundation, we call it the dream foundation because he didn’t get the opportunity to achieve all of the dreams that he had.”

This is the second Forever a Spartan event, with the first being held in 2019. That year, the foundation raised over $22,000, and used it to buy a new scoreboard at the school’s baseball field. It was dedicated to Martucci in a ceremony on June 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire