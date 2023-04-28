Foreclosed properties including single-family homes and vacant land are being auctioned off online until May 24.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 25 foreclosed properties around Schenectady County are being auctioned off online between now and May 24. Properties include single-family homes, retail and commercial buildings, and vacant land.

“Our goal is to get these auctioned properties back on the tax rolls as soon as possible so we can increase the overall tax base and lower the burden for property owners,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature.

All bidders/buyers must register for the auction by submitting Bidder Application documents and a $1,000 credit card hold, which will be returned post-auction.