First COVID-19 case reported at Niskayuna Central School District

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NISKAYUNA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT_586211

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a letter to the school community, Niskayuna Central School District‘s superintendent, Dr. Cosimo Tangorra, Jr., said that someone from Rosendale Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, the district found out about the positive case on Wednesday. Citing HIPAA regulations, Tangorra did not disclose the identity or role of the individual who has been diagnosed.

The superintendent’s letter says that the school is working closely with Schenectady County’s Public Health Services on contact tracing. Public Health Services will contact people and advise them on quarantines and testing.

All schools in the district are currently remaining open for in-person instruction. Tangorra’s letter includes a reminder that reopening plans include face masks, social distancing, and regular, deep cleanings.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report