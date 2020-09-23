First COVID-19 case reported at Niskayuna Central School District

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a letter to the school community, Niskayuna Central School District‘s superintendent, Dr. Cosimo Tangorra, Jr., said that someone from Rosendale Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, the district found out about the positive case on Wednesday. Citing HIPAA regulations, Tangorra did not disclose the identity or role of the individual who has been diagnosed.

The superintendent’s letter says that the school is working closely with Schenectady County’s Public Health Services on contact tracing. Public Health Services will contact people and advise them on quarantines and testing.

All schools in the district are currently remaining open for in-person instruction. Tangorra’s letter includes a reminder that reopening plans include face masks, social distancing, and regular, deep cleanings.

