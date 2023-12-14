SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A firefighter was injured and taken to Ellis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a three-unit structure fire in Schenectady early Thursday morning. The Schenectady Fire Department says the fire occurred at 1223 8th Avenue near Mont Pleasant.

The fire took roughly 35 minutes to get under control. The origin of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say everyone in the building made it out safely. The Red Cross is now assisting with residents in the home.