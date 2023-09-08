SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A firefighter was injured while battling a fire on Webster Street in Schenectady. The call for the fire came in just after 1 p.m. Friday.

Everyone got out of the home without injuries. Two family pets did not survive. Officials said one firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to Ellis Hospital. They were treated and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said the main home sustained heavy damage. Neighboring homes were also damaged. The Red Cross is helping six people who lived in the home.