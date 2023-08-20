SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews from the Schenectady Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Davis Terrace on Saturday night. Two people were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

On August 19 at 9 p.m., firefighters arrived to the sight of heavy smoke coming from a two-family house at 835 Davis Terrace. All residents were either able to get out on their own, or were assisted in escaping as crews knocked down the fire.

No firefighters sustained injuries during the operation. The fire remains under investigation, although the incident does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to SFD.