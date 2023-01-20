NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at BBL Construction on Kings Road in Colonie. Heavy fire was seen burning through the roof with the further building collapsing.
NEWS10 is on the scene. Updates will come as more information is available.
Fire at BBL Construction in Colonie (photo: NEWS10)
by: Jessie House
