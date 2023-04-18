There will be over 40,000 books on sale. Most will be available for just $1 or less!

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for new books for summer reading? On May 6 and 7, the Friends of Schenectady County Public Library is hosting a giant book sale with over 40,000 books available.

There will be books for all ages in addition to CDs and DVDs. Most books will be for sale for $1 or less. The book sales will be held at the Schenectady County Public Library at 99 Clinton Street.

The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6 and from 12 to 3 p.m. on May 7. All proceeds benefit the Schenectady County Public Library system.