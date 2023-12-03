SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A festive event returned Saturday to light up the Electric City for its 17th year! The Festival of Trees at the Schenectady County Historical Society is much more than ornate trees, it’s about sharing the stories of its community members.

“I am always amazed, and you think okay this is 17 years running and every year there’s 60 trees so you would think you would run out of themes, but every year it’s something new and beautiful,” said Mary Zawacki, director of the Schenectady County Historical Society.

The Festival of Trees runs from Saturday, December 2 through Saturday, December 23. All proceeds from the festival benefit the Schenectady County Historical Society. The address is 32 Washington Ave. in Schenectady.