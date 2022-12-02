SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the flick of a switch, over 70 Christmas trees will deck the halls of the Schenectady County Historical Society and YWCA Northeastern New York for the organizations’ annual festival of trees. The event, which functions as a fundraiser for the two groups, starts this Saturday, December 3.

Event organizers say since 2007, the festival has offered the community an opportunity to be creative with tree decorations. “People are really thoughtful and intentional about what they’re doing and it kind of mixes fun and festive, but it also stays true to the YWCA mission,” said Lauren Trunko, the YWCA’s chief development officer.

“We’re thrilled to have such incredible community participation this year, such an outpouring of positivity and creativity,” noted SCHS Executive Director, Mary Zawacki. “Community participation is the heart and soul of this event, and they’ve truly transformed the galleries.”

This year’s festival includes SCHS’ signature upside-down chandelier trees, eco-art trees, and dozens of firs adorned with vintage, handmade, and carefully crafted ornaments, toys, animals and more. SCHS and YWCA invite the community to take part by strolling the illuminated galleries and “enjoying a bit of hometown cheer,” a spokesperson for the historical society said in a written statement.

The festival of trees runs daily from December 3 to December 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests should buy tickets at SCHS, located at 32 Washington Avenue. Admission is $6, or free for children under 12.