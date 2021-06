SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Schenectady Police on June 24 at around 7 p.m., Anna M. Escobar, 65, has died at Albany Medical Center after a car accident in the area of 1020 Crane St.

The Schenectady Police Department’s Traffic Division is continuing its investigation and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.