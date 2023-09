SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 250 local students were dropped off at school on Thursday by their fathers and father figures. The Schenectady City School District took part in Dads Take Your Child to School Day.

Once the kids were dropped off, the fathers came together for coffee and conversation with each other and school leaders. The national campaign started 16 years ago to promote the importance of fathers being present in their child’s lives.