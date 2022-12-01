ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fatal train accident took place on Friday, November 25 in Rotterdam. Adolph Cammilletti, 27, of Rotterdam, was killed.

The accident took place around 7:35 p.m. on the train tracks by Altamont Avenue and Chrisler Avenue in Rotterdam. Police say Cammilletti was struck and killed by an Amtrak train while he was trying to cross the tracks. The train service stopped on that line for roughly three hours.

A police investigation has been completed, and the incident has been deemed an accident.