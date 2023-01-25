SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fandom Fest—featuring the Geek Garage, the Dragon Dungeon, and the Arcade Arcade—is returning to Proctors in 2023. Organizers said the two-day festival will bring cosplay, vendors, and celebrity panels back to Schenectady for its second year.

From Saturday through Sunday, August 26-27, Proctors will be transformed into a space where geeks, bookworms, nerds, gamers, and everyone in between can share their love for their fandom. Passes will be available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204, or online starting Thursday, January 26.

A cosplay contest will also be held on the venue’s mainstage, giving attendees a chance to show off their skills and creativity as some of their favorite characters. The Gaming Tournament, which debuted in 2022, will also return with more specific information to be announced in the coming months.

Celebrity panelists for 2023 have yet to be announced. Last year, they included James Marsters and Amber Benson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants), Rob Paulsen (Pinky from Pinky and the Brain), Maurice LeMarche (Brain from Pinky and the Brain), and Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh).