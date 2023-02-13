SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Scotia family and their pets were brought to safety Saturday evening after their Sacandaga Road home caught fire. The house went up in flames around 7 p.m. on Saturday, and a spokesperson for the Scotia Fire Department said crews arrived in under three minutes.

Once the family was rescued, firefighters went to work extinguishing the blaze. It was out within two hours, the spokesperson said.

The Schenectady County Fire Coordinator’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Scotia Fire was assisted at the scene by the Village of Scotia Police Department and the department of public works.