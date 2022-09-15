SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Schenectady is once again hosting its Downtown Fall Spooktacular. The free event is open to the public and hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.

Saturday, October 15 marks the fall-themed Downtown Spooktacular. The event will take place from noon until 4 p.m. around the areas of City Hall and Jay Street in Schenectady. The venue will be filled with art, music, food and drink vendors, as well as a bounce house and hay rides. The event will be moved to October 22 in the case of poor weather.