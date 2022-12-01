For those looking for global artisan-made goods, the St. Kateri Fair Trade Market will feature unique items from around the world.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those looking for global artisan-made goods, the St. Kateri Fair Trade Market is back in-person for the first time since 2019. Holiday shoppers will be able to purchase a variety of unique goods from six local vendors with global connections.

Vendors will have accessories from Afghanistan, table linens from Guatemala, jewelry from Southeast Asia, and more. Many gifts including handwoven pine-needle baskets or upcycled handbags are made from natural or recycled materials.

“So many people are looking for ways to connect their values with their daily decisions, and purchasing fair trade holiday gifts is a great way to do that,” shared Madeline Kreider Carlson, Executive Director of Albany-based nonprofit Mayan Hands. “When I buy a gift, I’m looking for something that connects with my loved one’s story and their passions. At the Fair Trade Market, each product takes you on a journey.”

The Fair Trade Market will be held at the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish school gym from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors include Beautiful Things, Fair Trade Connections, Mayan Hands, Sak Saum, Taleo Handmade, and Women’s Peace Collection.

“We’re excited to welcome our community back to the Fair Trade Market,” shared Diane Yoder, who volunteers on the St. Kateri Tekakwitha committee that organizes the event. “Parishioners, neighbors and vendors have told us how much they’re looking forward to the market. It’s a gathering and a shopping experience like nothing else in the region.”