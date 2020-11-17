Ex-Schenectady County Jail officer arrested following ‘use of force’ incident

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eugene J. N. Sellie, 28, a former Schenectady County Correctional Officer, was arrested by Schenectady police for assault and official misconduct.

The arrest is the result of an investigation by detectives into a November 9 incident at Schenectady County Jail on Veeder Avenue. At about 8:44 p.m. that day, Schenectady police responded to an emergency call near Albany Street and Veeder Avenue. There, an injured man told police that he’d been assaulted by an employee at the jail.

Officers briefly interviewed the injured victim before sending him to Ellis Hospital to be treated for his fractured clavicle, several fractured ribs, and collapsed left lung.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office released a statement last week detailing Sellie’s termination for excessive use of force. Investigators have since charged Sellie with:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Official misconduct

These charges carry up to eight years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

