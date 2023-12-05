SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul has responded to a possible natural gas leak occurring in Schenectady County. The leak is tied to a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-88 eastbound near exits 24 and 25.

“Earlier this morning, I was briefed on the truck accident on I-88 in Schenectady County, and State personnel have been closely involved with the response efforts to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “While details are still emerging, this accident may lead to a leak of natural gas, so an evacuation of the area is currently underway out of an abundance of caution. I have directed all relevant state agencies, including the Division of Homeland Security Services, Department of Transportation, and Department of Environmental Conservation, to participate in the emergency response efforts and we will continue to update New Yorkers as more information is available.”

NEWS10 reached out to the New York State Police. Police reiterate there are no business or home evacuations in the area at this time.