SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Youth Orchestra has been awarded $3.5 million by the New York State Council on the Arts. The funding will support the construction of the ESYO Center for Musical Youth.

The grant is part of NYSCA’s large capital project funding that saw the distribution of $90.5 million to arts organizations throughout New York. The Center for Musical Youth will allow young musicians to rehearse together at one location for the first time in ESYO’s 43-year history.

The center will provide a space for creative collaboration where music and technology will be fostered under one roof. It will be located at 45 MacArthur Drive in Scotia-Glenville.

“We are so thrilled and thankful that New York State Council of the Arts selected our project for funding. We know this facility is critical for the future of youth music in our region, but to have earned such a magnificent vote of confidence from the public sector is truly amazing.” said Rebecca Calos, ESYO Executive Director. “In light of the nation’s youth mental health crisis, what better way to provide our youth the support they need than to build a dynamic music campus designed especially for them. Youth will be able to explore their creative voice, make life-long friends, and forge incredible connections with other artists throughout the region, the nation, and the world.”

NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus stated “We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature for this historic level of capital grantmaking. These critical investments will support visionary expansions, essential facility improvements, and community-building strategies that will promote health, safety, and accessibility. We commend ESYO for their bold and inspirational project that will deliver the measurable benefits of the arts to New Yorkers and our visitors for generations to come.”

You can follow along with updates on the project by visiting ESYO’s website.