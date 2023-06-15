ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Rotterdam has partnered with the Schenectady County Public Library to host a weekly story and breakfast for families with children under 10. The events will be held on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. from July 3 to August 28.
Participants can enjoy an outdoor story time with fruit or muffins for breakfast. Locations for stories and breakfast are:
- July 3 – Eunice Esposito Park
- July 10 – Boxwood Park
- July 17 – Kiwanis Park
- July 24 – Juracka Park
- July 31 – Leonard C. White Park (aka Carman Park)
- August 7 – Pansy Park
- August 14 – Boxwood Park
- August 21 – Fiero Park
- August 28 – Juracka Park