ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Historical Society is hosting an evening walk under the first full moon of the year at the Mabee Farm Historic Site. Visitors can enjoy a short illuminated walk through the woods of Woestyne, followed by a fire at the Inn’s historic fireplace.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25. Warm drinks will be served. Admission is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Tickets can be purchased on the Mabee Farm Historic Site website.