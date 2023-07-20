SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 22, families can head to Steinmetz Park at Lenox Road for the 7th Annual Hon. Karen B. Johnson Family Fun Day from noon to 3 p.m. The day will be full of games, arts and crafts, giveaways, music, food, and family-friendly activities! Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult.

“The Hon. Karen B. Johnson Family Fun Day has grown tremendously since we first began,” said Event Co-Chairperson Camille Sasinowski. “I’m grateful for all our community partners, our sponsors, and especially for all our volunteers. It’s a great example of how our neighbors are always there for each other.”

Over 30 community groups will be in attendance to provide information and resources. The community groups include the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Children’s ID Department, Electric City Bike Repair, Schenectady County Public Library, and the City of Schenectady Police and Fire Departments.

“I appreciate the diversity that is our neighborhood,” noted Kristine Moore, President of the Goose Hill Neighborhood Association. “By bringing so many people together for such a great event, the Family Fun Day fosters a sense of belonging in our community.”