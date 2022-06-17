SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Englebardt’s Wine and Liquor Store celebrated its grand opening under new ownership Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony coordinated by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation (DSIC). Tom Woods, of Altamont, took over the retail store located at 511 Union Street on June 17, 2021.

Woods is the third owner since the Englebardt family started the business 76 years ago. Woods earned an associate degree in Business Administration from Hudson Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with concentrations in entrepreneurship and human resources from Siena College.

Englebardt’s Wine and Liquor Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. New offerings under Woods’ ownership include product delivery through DoorDash and a points club through which regular customers can earn rewards.