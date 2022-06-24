SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature has approved funding to pave just over one and a half miles of the Empire State Trail in Rotterdam Junction. The section to be paved starts 300 feet west of Mabie Lane and continues along the trail to Leggiero Lane. The total cost of the project is $190,000 with $180,500 coming from federal and state highway funds and $9,500 in County matching dollars.

Photo provided by Schenectady County Legislature.

The paving work, scheduled for late summer 2022, will be done in sections with notice posted for trail users. Once the paving work is finished, it will mark the completion of upgrades to the entire 21-mile Schenectady County portion of the trail from the Niskayuna-Colonie line to the Montgomery County border.

“The Empire State Trail is a great recreational asset for our families, residents, and visitors,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “We’re so excited these upgrades to the Rotterdam Junction section of the trail will be finished this summer, with every effort made to minimize trail disruptions. This final project signifies the complete upgrade of the entire 21-mile trail that resides within the County.”

Schenectady County maintains the Rotterdam section of the trail. The State recently completed an $8 million project in Rotterdam Junction that corrected several major gaps in the trail, improving safety and accessibility. The County Legislature agreed to maintain improvements in the trail as a condition for receiving the multi-million dollar upgrade.